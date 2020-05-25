Leadrship is something 'that comes naturally' to Proteas opener Elgar

CAPE TOWN - Dean Elgar would be willing to become South Africa’s next Test captain as speculation about who will replace Faf du Plessis gathers momentum.

Elgar, who turns 33 next month, put his hand up in an interview with Cricket South Africa (CSA), released on Monday, and joins Aiden Markram on the list of players who have expressed interest in the job.

Quinton de Kock was expected to take over from Du Plessis, having succeeded him as captain of South Africa’s limited-overs teams, but CSA said it did not want to overburden the wicket-keeper batsman and ruled him out of the Test captaincy.

With CSA still trying to find a solution to playing their scheduled three-Test series against the West Indies in July, the appointment of a captain has become more pressing.

"It’s definitely not an easy journey being a Test captain, but I think leadership is something that comes extremely naturally to me," Elgar said.