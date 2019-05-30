Faf du Plessis speaks during a press conference at The Oval, London on Wednesday. Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

LONDON – Proteas captain Faf du Plessis says “life will go on” if South Africa returns home without the ICC World Cup trophy. The Proteas have never won the ODI competition since first competing in 1992.

Du Plessis’s team face hosts and pre-tournament favourites England in the opening match at The Oval today.

“You know, the older you get the wiser you get. Being a father now, everything gets put into perspective,” Du Plessis said yesterday.

“Cricket is a very important aspect of our lives, but there’s bigger things than winning and losing games of cricket. I want to win cricket games but I don’t need to win them.

“I think as a team, hopefully that can filter through because no one taught me that four, five years ago playing in these events. Hopefully that gives the rest of the team just a little bit more of a relaxedness to them.

“The absolute worst-case scenario - you don’t make it - that’s okay, life will go on.

“If players are a little bit more free and can just play their best version of themselves, then that’s great.

“That’s all I’m looking for,” he said.

