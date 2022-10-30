LIVE BLOG: David Miller, Aiden Markram steer Proteas to victory over India at T20 World Cup

Welcome to the IOL Sport Live Blog for the crucial T20 World Cup match between the Proteas and India in Perth, Australia. Zaahier Adams has the final say following the Proteas’ five-wicket win over India at the T20 Cricket World Cup.

Now that was exciting … South Africa edge over the line through David Miller’s experience, who just loves playing against India, and he did it once again with a brilliant 58 not out. Aiden Markram played his part with 52 as South Africa got home by five wickets. But it was all set by the South African pace bowlers, who were brilliant earlier in the evening. Lungi Ngidi led the way with four wickets and he was well supported by Wayne Parnell.

SA WIN!!! David Miller 59* , Aiden Markram 52 take the Proteas home by 5 wickets and 2 balls to spare! @IOLsport #INDvsSA #ICCT20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/EkbHhXsGTi — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022 A massive victory for the Proteas in the context of the tournament as they now top the log with two remaining group matches against Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Hope you enjoyed our coverage, and we hope to see you back for the next game against Pakistan. GAME OVER! PROTEAS WIN BY 5 WICKETS! David Miller hits the winning runs and South Africa go top of the table in their group following this win over India.

Besides Miller trying to run out Markram, he was bloody brilliant with the bat - 56 off 46, 3x4, 3x6. Very Cool. Good win that for the SA ouens. — stuart hess (@shockerhess) October 30, 2022 FINAL OVER!

Proteas need 6 to win! 50 FOR MILLER! What a knock. Such class and power. Match-winning innings!

50! David Miller just loves playing against India. He chalks up another half-century.. @IOLsport #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/uJN8x4sH9h — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022 16:23: MILLER TIME ... IS CUT SHORT BY STUBBS’ WICKET! SA 122/5 (18 overs)

Miller smokes two massive sixes off Ashwin, but the game is back in the balance, kind of, as Tristan Stubbs is out LBW after trying to play a reverse sweep. 16:08: WICKET MARKRAM IS GONE FOR 52. SA 100/4 (15.5 OVERS) Hardik digs one in short and Markram is caught on the mid-wicket boundary by Surya.

Despite that dismissal, Markram should still head to that casino near ground after the game, because jirrre.. — stuart hess (@shockerhess) October 30, 2022 It was a fabulous innings, that had some luck, but he would have probably liked to close out the game himself.

16:02 The Proteas have stepped it up here, changing gears after the drinks break. SA 95/3 (15 overs) 50! Aiden Markram is holding SA's innings together in Perth with a classy half-century. @IOLsport #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/uXHheycQpt — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022

The Proteas have scored 55 runs in the last 5 overs since the drinks break. Markram has gone to a splendid 50 off 39 balls. Miller is 28 off 31, with both having been given a life by the Indian fielders.

A crucial knock if ever there was one 👏#INDvSA #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/eqlL3CJNH7 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 30, 2022 15:53: MISSED RUN OUT CHANCE! SA 68/3 (13 overs) The running between Miller and Markram has been pretty ordinary. And Markram survives after Rohit misses the stumps from close range! The Indian captain may have had too much time!

DROPPED! Virat Kohli drops Markram! A dolly! Markram and Miller has come out firing after the break. Markram tries to clear the mid-wicket fence, but is dropped by Kohli, who just had to run back a bit. Big moment in the game!

Virat Kohli = 👐 pic.twitter.com/Ym9thvM0B8 — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022 DRINKS - SA 40/3 (10 overs)

David Miller and Aiden Markram trying to rebuild the innings. India are bowling really well and this pitch hasn’t showed any signs of slowing down! 15:15: ANOTHER WICKET! SA 25/3 (6 overs) Temba Bavuma’s poor form continues, as he edges behind while trying to play a scoop shot. Shami gets his first wicket.

WICKET! The Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma departs for 10. SA: 24/3 @IOLsport #Bavuma #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/jGZ1q3mYrj — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022 15:01: The ball is hooping everywhere ... and it’s late movement. Kumar and Arshdeep are looking really dangerous!

14:56: DISASTER! ANOTHER WICKER FOR ARSHDEEP! 3/2 (1.3 overs) WICKET! Arshdeep Sigh has rocked SA once again. He now gets the dangerous Rilee Rossouw for a duck! SA: 3/2 @IOLsport #ICCWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/P7EESOslhb — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022

Rilee Rossouw played across the line and is struck in front. It was a great change up inswinger by Arshdeep, who is hooping it around! WICKET! The @ProteasMenCSA lose their first. Quinton de Kock departs for 1. SA: 3/1 @IOLsport #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/aEJkT2szoM — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022

14:53: WICKET! Proteas 3/1 (1.1 overs) Quinton de Kock goes on the drive, but can only edge one through to KL Rahul at second slip. Late swing from Arshdeep Singh does the trick.

INNINGS BREAK: South Africa's bowlers have been excellent. Now it's over to the batters to finish the job...@IOLsport #INDvsSA #ICCWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/tWvJY6nDRi — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022 END OF INNINGS - India 133/9 (20 overs) India finish on 133/9 after Nortje ran out Shami in the final over. It was a great effort by the Proteas’ fast bowlers and they are well in this game!

🔁 INNINGS CHANGE



Lungi Ngidi (4/29) and Wayne Parnell (3/15) led the bowling attack with some fiery spells as we restrict India to 133/9



🗒️ Ball by ball https://t.co/KNz7vLG39F

📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201#INDvSA #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 30, 2022 Stuart Hess sums up the Indian innings ...

“Well it was only 133 runs, but it was an action packed 20 overs from India, who chose to bat on a fast and bouncy track at the Optus Stadium. Lungi Ngidi, who returned to the starting team in place of Tabraiz Shamsi, was superb, claiming four wickets. There was a double strike in his first over, in which removed both openers, and then the key wicket came in his second, the seventh of the innings, when the majestic Kohli top edged down to fine leg, where Rabada, nonchalantly ran around the boundary to claim the catch.

Rabada topped that performance with one of the catches of the tournament, sprinting in and then diving forward to get rid of Hardik Pandya. Given the circumstances Suryakumar Yadav’s 68 off 40 balls with six fours and three sixes, was an exceptional effort. It balanced keeping the innings together while a strike rate of 170, showed how aggressive he remained.“ While there was understandably a lot of excitement around how fast the Proteas quicks bowled - Nortje touched 151kph - Wayne Parnell quietly produced a sublime performance in which he bowled 16 dot balls - including a first over maiden - and picked up 3/15.

14:31: WICKET! BIG WICKET! SURYA YADAV IS GONE! (India 127/8 in 19 overs) Parnell strikes for the second time in the over. Surya’s brilliant knock comes to an end after he also splices one to Maharaj at mid-off. 14:28: WICKET! India 124/7 (18.1)

Ravi Ashwin is gone, again another Indian matches splicing a short ball in the air. Parnell has a second. WICKET! Wayne Parnell's experience has come to the fore in Perth. He has gone BANG, BANG and dismissed Ravi Ashwin and the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav for 68! IND: 127/8 @IOLsport #ICCT20WorldCup2022 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/qafZC5VbjI — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022

TWO OVERS TO GO ... India 124/6 (18 Overs) Nortje and Parnell to bowl the last two for the Proteas. 14:15: WICKET! PARNELL STRIKES!

The dangerous Dinesh Karthik goes for six after top edging a delivery to Rilee Rossouw at point. WICKET! Wayne Parnell joins the attack and strikes immediately by removing Dinesh Karthik! IND: 101/6 @IOLsport #ICCT20WorldCup2022 #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/QyKvGC4Swf — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022

14:12: That’s 50 for Surya, what a counter attack. These last five overs are going to be key for both teams. India on 101/5 (15 overs)

FIFTY for @surya_14kumar! 👍 👍



2⃣nd half-century in a row! 👏 👏



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/KBtNIjPFZ6 #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/OIuP2H2l9A — BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2022 LATEST SCORE: 74/5 (12.2 overs) 13:55: Keshav Maharaj’s first over goes for just seven in his first over. His overs could be crucial as India look for runs ...

It’s all happening ... Can we all just catch our breath ... this #INDvSA game is lit! 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇮![CDATA[]]>🇳![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥 @IOLsport #T20WC2022 — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022

13:41: FOUR FOR NGIDI - 49/5 (8.3 overs) Hardik Pandaya top edges a short ball and Rabada takes a blinder diving forward at fine leg.

KG you can't do that! — stuart hess (@shockerhess) October 30, 2022 13:36: ANOTHER ONE! Anrich Nortje turns up the pace and finds Deepak Hooda’s edge. Quinton de Kock takes a simple catch. The Indians are nowhere on this fast track.

WICKET! Anrich Nortje joins Lungi Ngidi's party ... The Uitenhague Express gets Deepak Hoonda! IND: 42/4 @IOLsport #INDvSA #ICCT20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/yDOpNywrBy — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022 India now 43/4 in 7.4 overs.

Stuart is all of us right now ... Oh Lungi... — stuart hess (@shockerhess) October 30, 2022

13:32: GONE! IT’S THE BIG WICKET OF VIRAT KOHLI! After being driven for our through extra cover and then clipped through mid-wicket, Ngidi digs it in short and the dangerous Kohli top edges his pull shot to Rababa at fine-leg.

WICKET! That's the big wicket of @imVkohli ! SA have got their selection spot on today. Lungi Ngidi has his third wicket! IND: 41/2 @IOLsport #INDvSA #T20WC2022 pic.twitter.com/1Trz63TqbV — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022 13:28: POWERPLAY DONE! India 33/2 in the first 6 overs. 13:25: ANOTHER ONE FOR NGIDI!

KL Rahul is caught at slip by Aiden Markram after just hanging out his bat. India two down. Slip on the edge of the circle...damn this pitch got some pace and bounce. — stuart hess (@shockerhess) October 30, 2022

13:20: OUT! BIG WICKET OF ROHIT SHARMA! WICKET! Lungi Ngidi draws first blood for the @ProteasMenCSA! Rohit Sharma departs for 15! @IOLsport #ICCT20WorldCup2022 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/gQgXECDM2C — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022

Lungi Ndidi strikes with the second ball of his spell, rushes Rohit with a short delivery that is basically spooned back to the bowler. India 23/1 after 4.2 overs. 🇮![CDATA[]]>🇳 looking a bit tentative on a really good deck.. #T20WorldCup #INDvSA #sscricket — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) October 30, 2022

13:15: Slight delay as Rahul gets treatment after being hit in an awkward area... The cold conditions doesn’t help either ...

11 celcius in Perth - winter world cup Down Under. Catching ain't gonna be easy. — stuart hess (@shockerhess) October 30, 2022 13:08: CHANCE! Rabada drops a difficult caught and bowled opportunity off Sharma. Got a big right hand on that one... 13:05: Maiden over for Parny, there’s definitely something in the wicket.

13:00: Wayne Parnell opens the bowling for South Africa, with KL Rahul facing the first ball. Rohit Sharma is at the non-striker’s end. 12:55: The teams take the field and it’s time for the national anthems... Stuart Hess breaks the ice with a rather relevant question ...

Ravi Shastri shouting out in the middle....India will bat. SA make one change to the team that beat Bangladesh, Ngidi in for Shamsi. Lunch time cricket in 20 minutes. What do you eat while watching; braaivleis, a lekker curry, leg of lamb, roast chicken, or vegan? — stuart hess (@shockerhess) October 30, 2022 Toss update ... India won the toss and will bat.

India have a strong line-up ... 🚨 Toss & Team News from Perth 🚨@ImRo45 has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bat against South Africa. #T20WorldCup | #INDvSA



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/KBtNIjPFZ6



1⃣ change to our Playing XI as @HoodaOnFire is named in the team 🔽 pic.twitter.com/X9n5kLoYNn — BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2022

Cape Town - The gees ahead of the much-anticipated ICC T20 World Cup match between South Africa and India at the Perth Stadium in reaching fever pitch. The Indians fans have flocked to Western Australia for the key contest and are already creating a buzz outside the stadium with their array of drums, horns and flags.

🪘![CDATA[]]>🥁![CDATA[]]>🪗![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇮![CDATA[]]>🇳 @cricfanaticsmag #INDvSA @IOLsport pic.twitter.com/E4R5aAK6z5 — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022 Perth, though, has a large South African expatriate population and there is no doubt that there will be sprinkling of green-and gold among the masses of India blue in the stands. IOL Sport caught up with Proteas fan Ridwaan Williams, who left Cape Town for Australia 35 years ago, outside the stadium.

“Mate, it’s like an army of Indians walking, and hitting drums, singing and dancing, they're just taking over here!” Williams said.

The tournament has been hampered by poor weather conditions thus far all around Australia with South Africa’s opening game against Zimbabwe in Hobart abandoned. FANS CAMS FROM PERTH: “Mate, it’s like an army of Indians walking, and hitting drums, singing and dancing, they're just taking over here!” - @IOLsport #INDvSA #T20WorldCup

Follow us here for LIVE updates from the game... pic.twitter.com/IclMTQVQH7 — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022

Equally, the massive clash between hosts Australia and arch-rivals England scheduled for the MCG in Melbourne last Friday was also washed out. Williams, though, is confident the South Africa-India clash will go ahead. “It's not raining here, a big cloud came through earlier, but it's pretty clear, so everything seems to be fine for the game!,” he added.