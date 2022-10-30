Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

LIVE BLOG: Proteas v India clash at T20 World Cup

Published 36m ago

Share

13:05: Maiden over for Parny, there’s definitely something in the wicket.

13:00: Wayne Parnell opens the bowling for South Africa, with KL Rahul facing the first ball. Rohit Sharma is at the non-striker’s end.

Story continues below Advertisement

12:55: The teams take the field and it’s time for the national anthems...

Stuart Hess breaks the ice with a rather relevant question ...

More on this

Toss update ...

India won the toss and will bat.

One change for the Proteas from the team who beat Bangladesh ...

Story continues below Advertisement

ALSO READ: India win toss and bat, Lungi Ngidi in for Tabraiz Shamsi

India have a strong line-up ...

Story continues below Advertisement

Cape Town - The gees ahead of the much-anticipated ICC T20 World Cup match between South Africa and India at the Perth Stadium in reaching fever pitch.

The Indians fans have flocked to Western Australia for the key contest and are already creating a buzz outside the stadium with their array of drums, horns and flags.

Perth, though, has a large South African expatriate population and there is no doubt that there will be sprinkling of green-and gold among the masses of India blue in the stands.

IOL Sport caught up with Proteas fan Ridwaan Williams, who left Cape Town for Australia 35 years ago, outside the stadium.

“Mate, it’s like an army of Indians walking, and hitting drums, singing and dancing, they're just taking over here!” Williams said.

The tournament has been hampered by poor weather conditions thus far all around Australia with South Africa’s opening game against Zimbabwe in Hobart abandoned.

Equally, the massive clash between hosts Australia and arch-rivals England scheduled for the MCG in Melbourne last Friday was also washed out.

Williams, though, is confident the South Africa-India clash will go ahead.

“It's not raining here, a big cloud came through earlier, but it's pretty clear, so everything seems to be fine for the game!,” he added.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

ProteasIndia CricketAustraliaTemba BavumaCricketT20i

Share