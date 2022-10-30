LIVE BLOG: Proteas v India clash at T20 World Cup

13:05: Maiden over for Parny, there’s definitely something in the wicket.
13:00: Wayne Parnell opens the bowling for South Africa, with KL Rahul facing the first ball. Rohit Sharma is at the non-striker’s end.
12:55: The teams take the field and it’s time for the national anthems...
Stuart Hess breaks the ice with a rather relevant question ...
Ravi Shastri shouting out in the middle....India will bat. SA make one change to the team that beat Bangladesh, Ngidi in for Shamsi. Lunch time cricket in 20 minutes. What do you eat while watching; braaivleis, a lekker curry, leg of lamb, roast chicken, or vegan?— stuart hess (@shockerhess) October 30, 2022
Toss update ...
India won the toss and will bat.
One change for the Proteas from the team who beat Bangladesh ...
TOSS: India have won the toss and elected to bat. Proteas have made one change to their line-up with @NgidiLungi returning to the XI for Tabraiz Shamsi. @IOLsport #INDvSA #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jPY75bJZrz— Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022
India have a strong line-up ...
🚨 Toss & Team News from Perth 🚨@ImRo45 has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bat against South Africa. #T20WorldCup | #INDvSA— BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2022
1⃣ change to our Playing XI as @HoodaOnFire is named in the team 🔽 pic.twitter.com/X9n5kLoYNn
Cape Town - The gees ahead of the much-anticipated ICC T20 World Cup match between South Africa and India at the Perth Stadium in reaching fever pitch.
The Indians fans have flocked to Western Australia for the key contest and are already creating a buzz outside the stadium with their array of drums, horns and flags.
🪘![CDATA[]]>🥁![CDATA[]]>🪗![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇮![CDATA[]]>🇳 @cricfanaticsmag #INDvSA @IOLsport pic.twitter.com/E4R5aAK6z5— Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022
Perth, though, has a large South African expatriate population and there is no doubt that there will be sprinkling of green-and gold among the masses of India blue in the stands.
IOL Sport caught up with Proteas fan Ridwaan Williams, who left Cape Town for Australia 35 years ago, outside the stadium.
“Mate, it’s like an army of Indians walking, and hitting drums, singing and dancing, they're just taking over here!” Williams said.
The tournament has been hampered by poor weather conditions thus far all around Australia with South Africa’s opening game against Zimbabwe in Hobart abandoned.
FANS CAMS FROM PERTH: “Mate, it’s like an army of Indians walking, and hitting drums, singing and dancing, they're just taking over here!” - @IOLsport #INDvSA #T20WorldCup— Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 30, 2022
Follow us here for LIVE updates from the game... pic.twitter.com/IclMTQVQH7
Equally, the massive clash between hosts Australia and arch-rivals England scheduled for the MCG in Melbourne last Friday was also washed out.
Williams, though, is confident the South Africa-India clash will go ahead.
“It's not raining here, a big cloud came through earlier, but it's pretty clear, so everything seems to be fine for the game!,” he added.
