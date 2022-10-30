LIVE BLOG: Proteas v India clash at T20 World Cup

13:05: Maiden over for Parny, there’s definitely something in the wicket. 13:00: Wayne Parnell opens the bowling for South Africa, with KL Rahul facing the first ball. Rohit Sharma is at the non-striker’s end.

12:55: The teams take the field and it's time for the national anthems... Stuart Hess breaks the ice with a rather relevant question ... Ravi Shastri shouting out in the middle....India will bat. SA make one change to the team that beat Bangladesh, Ngidi in for Shamsi. Lunch time cricket in 20 minutes. What do you eat while watching; braaivleis, a lekker curry, leg of lamb, roast chicken, or vegan?

Toss update ... India won the toss and will bat. One change for the Proteas from the team who beat Bangladesh ...

Toss & Team News from Perth: India won the toss and have elected to bat against South Africa.



1 change to the Playing XI as Hooda is named in the team.

Cape Town - The gees ahead of the much-anticipated ICC T20 World Cup match between South Africa and India at the Perth Stadium in reaching fever pitch.

The Indians fans have flocked to Western Australia for the key contest and are already creating a buzz outside the stadium with their array of drums, horns and flags.

Perth, though, has a large South African expatriate population and there is no doubt that there will be sprinkling of green-and gold among the masses of India blue in the stands. IOL Sport caught up with Proteas fan Ridwaan Williams, who left Cape Town for Australia 35 years ago, outside the stadium.

“Mate, it’s like an army of Indians walking, and hitting drums, singing and dancing, they're just taking over here!” Williams said. The tournament has been hampered by poor weather conditions thus far all around Australia with South Africa’s opening game against Zimbabwe in Hobart abandoned.

FANS CAMS FROM PERTH: "Mate, it's like an army of Indians walking, and hitting drums, singing and dancing, they're just taking over here!"

Equally, the massive clash between hosts Australia and arch-rivals England scheduled for the MCG in Melbourne last Friday was also washed out.