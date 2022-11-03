LIVE BLOG - SA v Pakistan: Proteas have tough chase after fielding meltdown

Welcome to IOL Sport’s live coverage of ICC T20 World Cup match between the Proteas and Pakistan at the SGC. In Sydney, Australia. POWERPLAY DONE! SA 48/2 (6 overs)

No further damage for the Proteas ... And our captain is looking like his old self, despite trying to run himself out a few times! Let’s hope Temba Bavuma can keep going here. Aiden Markram is also looking good. Zaahier is all of us watching Temba bat ...

If you know anything about cricket ... just stay in your seat, and don't move !!! @shockerhess @IOLsport #PAKvSA — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 TERRIBLE START FOR THE PROTEAS - SA 16/2 (3 overs)

WICKET! Shaheen "The Eagle" Afridi has struck twice, removing Rilee Rossouw to go with Quinton de Kock's earlier scalp. @IOLsport #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/zM34ElPZqP — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 Quinton de Kock departs in the first over, caught at mid-wicket after going after Afridi, before Rilee Rossouw is caught on the boundary in the third over, also off Afridi’s bowling.

WICKET! Pakistan strike early... Quinton de Kock departs for a duck! @IOLsport #PAKvSA #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/lCGCZfm0ye — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 END OF THE INNINGS ... Pakistan 185/9 (20 overs)

Stuart Hess’ thoughts on Pakistan innings ... Two fielding errors in the 12th and 13 over - the first by Shamsi, the second by Markram off Shamsi’s bowling - changed the momentum of that innings. And that was before the constant rain began to take effect, which made fielding - and bowling - extremely difficult. INNINGS BREAK: It's been a crazy first 20 overs. SA require 186 to book their place in the #T20WorldCup semi-finals. @IOLsport #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/atBTgMIFVK — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 To start, the Proteas were outstanding after Pakistan chose to bat, reducing Babar Azam’s men to 43/4 in the seventh over.

At the halfway point the Proteas were on top, but the 12th over when Shamsi missed an easy ball on the boundary, and turned what should have been a single into a four, gave the Pakistanis a lift. Markram misjudged a shot off Nawaz’s bat and what should have been an easy catch turned into another boundary. Pakistan scored 108 runs from the 12th to the 18th overs. Iftikhar Ahmed was superb making Iftikhar Ahmed 51, off 35 balls with three fours and two sixes. Mayhem at the end there. How many catching sessions have the Proteas have conducted in the rain? Second half of the innings really got away from SA. 186 to win. That's too much. Pakistan will be on a high. — stuart hess (@shockerhess) November 3, 2022 He received great support from Shadab Khan who bashed 52 off 22 balls, the second fastest half century for Pakistan in T20Is, with three fours and four sixes.

Nortje picked up 4/41. South Africa will need 186 to win. It will be a very tricky chase, especially with David Miller absent because of back spasms. CATCH! The Proteas have put down a couple of chances tonight but Rilee Rossouw has hung on to a blinder! @IOLsport #T20WorldCup #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/tHP1HVaTOe — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 DOUBLE 50! WHAT A PARTNERSHIP! Shadab and Iftikhar have been brilliant! 190 is definitely on here after they reached their half-centuries.

Proteas seamers have lost their lengths the last few overs... Pakistan on the charge now at the SCG! @IOLsport #PAKvSA #T20WorldCup — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 IT’S CARNAGE ... Pakistan 159/5 (18 overs)

Proteas seamers have lost their lengths the last few overs... Pakistan on the charge now at the SCG! @IOLsport #PAKvSA #T20WorldCup — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 PAKISTAN ARE ON THE CHARGE! Pakistan 135/5 (16 overs) For the first time South Africa’s bowlers look under pressure, as Pakistan are putting the foot down.

67 runs in the 6 overs since the drinks interval. Those fielding errors by Shamsi and Markram changed the game. — stuart hess (@shockerhess) November 3, 2022 WICKET! SHAMSI STRIKES! Pakistan 95/5 (13 overs)

WICKET! Tabraiz Shamsi hits back after conceding a couple of boundaries. PAK: 95/5 @IOLsport #PAKvSA #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dg4LZ0hvJp — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 The Proteas’ fielding have gone off the boil in the last few overs as Pakistan have gone on the attack...

Shamsi let a routine effort at third man go through his fingers, while Markram misjudged a catch at long on. But Shamsi ends up striking after going for a four and a six to get rid of the dangerous Mohammad Nawaz lbw.

Nawaz out twice - lbw (but not really) and then run out by a direct hit by Ngidi. Vital for the Proteas, who've lost focus in the field. — stuart hess (@shockerhess) November 3, 2022 10 OVERS GONE ... Pakistan 68/4 The South African fast bowlers have been all over Pakistan, with the exception of Kagiso Rabada who is taking a bit of tap.

The story so far ... Parnell 1/10 (2) Rabada 0/36 (3)

Ngidi 1/6 (2) Nortje 2/10 (2) Shamsi 0/5 (1)

ANOTHER ONE FOR NORTJE! Pakistan 43/4 The Proteas’ paceman’s 132km/h slower ball strikes again! This time Masood is the batsman flummoxed!

That 132km/h slower ball will never not be funny. — stuart hess (@shockerhess) November 3, 2022 Let’s talk about Kagiso ‘Jonty’ Rabada ...

The Proteas fast bowler has taken some blinders in this tournament, and his catch to get rid of Babar Azam was top class! GONE! GONE! Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi strike! (Pakistan 40/3) Haris and Babar lose their wickets in successive overs to give the Proteas a big advantage here!

WICKET! The Uitenhague Express strikes! Mohammed Harris trapped LBW for 28 (11 balls) PAK: 38/2 @IOLsport #PAKvSA #ICCT20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/XVgpe8k1hh — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 Babar, is of course, the BIG ONE!

WICKET! Lungi Ngidi joins the party and gets a bit help from his mate Kagiso Rabada, who took a good running catch to dismiss Pakistan captain Babar Azam. PAK: 40/3 @IOLsport #PAKvSA #ICCWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/2dtJ28zKUs — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 Wicket! Wayne Parnell gets the first wicket of the game! He cleans bowls Mohammad Rizwan clean bowled for 4. Pakistan 4/1.