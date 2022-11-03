Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
LIVE BLOG - SA v Pakistan: Proteas have tough chase after fielding meltdown

Published 2h ago

Welcome to IOL Sport’s live coverage of ICC T20 World Cup match between the Proteas and Pakistan at the SGC. In Sydney, Australia.

POWERPLAY DONE! SA 48/2 (6 overs)

No further damage for the Proteas ... And our captain is looking like his old self, despite trying to run himself out a few times!

Let’s hope Temba Bavuma can keep going here. Aiden Markram is also looking good.

Zaahier is all of us watching Temba bat ...

TERRIBLE START FOR THE PROTEAS - SA 16/2 (3 overs)

Quinton de Kock departs in the first over, caught at mid-wicket after going after Afridi, before Rilee Rossouw is caught on the boundary in the third over, also off Afridi’s bowling.

END OF THE INNINGS ... Pakistan 185/9 (20 overs)

Stuart Hess’ thoughts on Pakistan innings ...

Two fielding errors in the 12th and 13 over - the first by Shamsi, the second by Markram off Shamsi’s bowling - changed the momentum of that innings. And that was before the constant rain began to take effect, which made fielding - and bowling - extremely difficult.

To start, the Proteas were outstanding after Pakistan chose to bat, reducing Babar Azam’s men to 43/4 in the seventh over.

At the halfway point the Proteas were on top, but the 12th over when Shamsi missed an easy ball on the boundary, and turned what should have been a single into a four, gave the Pakistanis a lift. Markram misjudged a shot off Nawaz’s bat and what should have been an easy catch turned into another boundary. Pakistan scored 108 runs from the 12th to the 18th overs.

Iftikhar Ahmed was superb making Iftikhar Ahmed 51, off 35 balls with three fours and two sixes.

He received great support from Shadab Khan who bashed 52 off 22 balls, the second fastest half century for Pakistan in T20Is, with three fours and four sixes.

Nortje picked up 4/41. South Africa will need 186 to win. It will be a very tricky chase, especially with David Miller absent because of back spasms.

DOUBLE 50! WHAT A PARTNERSHIP!

Shadab and Iftikhar have been brilliant! 190 is definitely on here after they reached their half-centuries.

IT’S CARNAGE ... Pakistan 159/5 (18 overs)

PAKISTAN ARE ON THE CHARGE! Pakistan 135/5 (16 overs)

For the first time South Africa’s bowlers look under pressure, as Pakistan are putting the foot down.

WICKET! SHAMSI STRIKES! Pakistan 95/5 (13 overs)

The Proteas’ fielding have gone off the boil in the last few overs as Pakistan have gone on the attack...

Shamsi let a routine effort at third man go through his fingers, while Markram misjudged a catch at long on.

But Shamsi ends up striking after going for a four and a six to get rid of the dangerous Mohammad Nawaz lbw.

10 OVERS GONE ... Pakistan 68/4

The South African fast bowlers have been all over Pakistan, with the exception of Kagiso Rabada who is taking a bit of tap.

The story so far ...

Parnell 1/10 (2)

Rabada 0/36 (3)

Ngidi 1/6 (2)

Nortje 2/10 (2)

Shamsi 0/5 (1)

ANOTHER ONE FOR NORTJE! Pakistan 43/4

The Proteas’ paceman’s 132km/h slower ball strikes again! This time Masood is the batsman flummoxed!

Let’s talk about Kagiso ‘Jonty’ Rabada ...

The Proteas fast bowler has taken some blinders in this tournament, and his catch to get rid of Babar Azam was top class!

GONE! GONE! Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi strike! (Pakistan 40/3)

Haris and Babar lose their wickets in successive overs to give the Proteas a big advantage here!

Babar, is of course, the BIG ONE!

Wicket!

Wayne Parnell gets the first wicket of the game! He cleans bowls Mohammad Rizwan clean bowled for 4. Pakistan 4/1.

Toss update ...

Pakistan have won the toss and will bat first at the SCG in Sydney.

Some bad news for the Proteas as David Miller has been ruled out of the match due to lower back muscle spasm.

ALSO READ: Proteas to face Pakistan without David Miller and Keshav Maharaj

In some team news from Pakistan, Mohammad Haris replaced injured Fakhar Zaman hours before today’s clash.

