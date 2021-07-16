SportCricketProteas
FILE - Lizaad Williams of South Africa fielding during the 2021 KFC T20 match. Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
FILE - Lizaad Williams of South Africa fielding during the 2021 KFC T20 match. Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Lizaad Williams handed debut, but Proteas opt to bat in third ODI

By Zaahier Adams Time of article published 55m ago

Share this article:

The Proteas have changed tactics and their combinations for the must-win third and final ODI against Ireland at Malahide on Friday.

The tourists have made three changes to the team that lost on Tuesday, with Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen returning to the starting XI. Uncapped Titans seamer Lizaad Williams has also been handed an ODI debut.

David Miller, Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada are the trio that will be on drinks duty for this game.

Captain Temba Bavuma also changed up the game plan on Friday after winning his third toss in succession. Instead of inserting the opposition as he has done on both previous occasions, Bavuma opted to bat first this time.

The Proteas are wearing black armbands in this match to show solidarity with those in South Africa who have been impacted and affected by the riots that have taken place in parts of the country in the last few days as well as the devastation caused by the third wave of the COVID-19 virus.

MORE ON THIS

Proteas team: Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

ODI

Share this article: