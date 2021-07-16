Lizaad Williams handed debut, but Proteas opt to bat in third ODI

The tourists have made three changes to the team that lost on Tuesday, with Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen returning to the starting XI. Uncapped Titans seamer Lizaad Williams has also been handed an ODI debut.

The Proteas have changed tactics and their combinations for the must-win third and final ODI against Ireland at Malahide on Friday.

David Miller, Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada are the trio that will be on drinks duty for this game.

Captain Temba Bavuma also changed up the game plan on Friday after winning his third toss in succession. Instead of inserting the opposition as he has done on both previous occasions, Bavuma opted to bat first this time.

🚨 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT



🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 Lizaad Williams makes his ODI debut while Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen are brought in

⬅️ Aiden Markram, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada miss out



📺 Watch the match on SuperSport 212

📝 Ball by Ball https://t.co/ceJvyYt18y#ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/tLvL9faapL — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 16, 2021

The Proteas are wearing black armbands in this match to show solidarity with those in South Africa who have been impacted and affected by the riots that have taken place in parts of the country in the last few days as well as the devastation caused by the third wave of the COVID-19 virus.