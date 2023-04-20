LOOK: Jacques Kallis welcomes birth of ‘little princess’

Johannesburg - Former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis celebrated the birth of his second child on Wednesday. Jacques’ wife, Charlene, gave birth to a baby girl, Chloe Grace Kallis. It is the couple’s second child along with their three-year-old son Joshua Henry.

Jacques, who amassed 25 534 runs and 577 wickets across formats in his 19-year international career, was overjoyed with the new addition to the Kallis family. “Introducing our baby girl, Chloe Grace Kallis, born this morning at 8:37. Our tiny little princess weighing in at 2.88kg already got daddy wrapped around her little finger,” Jacques posted on social media.

Since his retirement from international cricket in 2014, Jacques has occupied various coaching and consulting positions within the game.

He formed part former Proteas coach Mark Boucher’s backroom staff as a batting consultant at the beginning of his tenure in 2019 before joining up with England in 2021. Jacques Kallis holds his son Joshua Henry after a match, with his pregnant wife Charlene by his side. Picture: Zaahier Adams His latest role within South African cricket was as the Pretoria Capitals’ batting coach in the SA20 earlier this year, where he helped guide the Capitals to the runners-up position in the inaugural tournament. Jacques also recently displayed that he has lost none of his renowned batting skill with a couple of breathtaking innings for the World Giants in the Legends League competition in Doha, Qatar.