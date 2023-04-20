Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

LOOK: Jacques Kallis welcomes birth of ‘little princess’

Jacques Kallis celebrated the birth of his second child on Wednesday.

Jacques Kallis celebrated the birth of his second child on Wednesday. Picture: Muzi Ntombela BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Johannesburg - Former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis celebrated the birth of his second child on Wednesday.

Jacques’ wife, Charlene, gave birth to a baby girl, Chloe Grace Kallis. It is the couple’s second child along with their three-year-old son Joshua Henry.

Jacques, who amassed 25 534 runs and 577 wickets across formats in his 19-year international career, was overjoyed with the new addition to the Kallis family.

“Introducing our baby girl, Chloe Grace Kallis, born this morning at 8:37. Our tiny little princess weighing in at 2.88kg already got daddy wrapped around her little finger,” Jacques posted on social media.

More on this

“Mommy and baby are doing well and Joshy is loving his little sister. Our hearts are exploding.”

Since his retirement from international cricket in 2014, Jacques has occupied various coaching and consulting positions within the game.

He formed part former Proteas coach Mark Boucher’s backroom staff as a batting consultant at the beginning of his tenure in 2019 before joining up with England in 2021.

Jacques Kallis holds his son Joshua Henry after a match, with his pregnant wife Charlene by his side. Picture: Zaahier Adams

His latest role within South African cricket was as the Pretoria Capitals’ batting coach in the SA20 earlier this year, where he helped guide the Capitals to the runners-up position in the inaugural tournament.

Jacques also recently displayed that he has lost none of his renowned batting skill with a couple of breathtaking innings for the World Giants in the Legends League competition in Doha, Qatar.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

ProteasCricketODIT20iT20SA20 League

Share

Recent stories by:

Zaahier Adams