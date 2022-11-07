LOOK: Tabraiz Shamsi ‘broken’ after Proteas T20 World Cup exit

Cape Town - Tabraiz Shamsi on Monday expressed his disappointment after the Proteas crashed out of the T20 World Cup in Australia. The Proteas were primed for a place in the semi-finals needing only to beat the lowest-ranked team in the Super 12 stage, the Netherlands, at the Adelaide Oval in their final Group B match.

But instead of completing what should have been a straight forward victory, the Dutch completed one of the shocks of the tournament when they beat the Proteas by 13 runs to send Temba Bavuma's team crashing out of the tournament. Despite being ranked No 3 on the ICC T20 bowler's rankings, Shamsi played no part in the Adelaide Oval embarrassment after being left out the Proteas starting XI to face the Dutch and was consigned to watching from the dugout as his teammates capitulated under the pressure. Social media has been in a frenzy since the shock result with the Proteas' men's team being branded "chokers" once more in reference to previous failures at major ICC tournaments.

Shamsi, though, took to social media to show how much the defeat meant to him personally. "Still cannot wrap my head around it," Shamsi posted with sad face emoji along with #Broken on Sunday.

Still cannot wrap my head around it ☹️#Broken — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) November 6, 2022 He followed it up on Monday with another post of a crestfallen image of himself along with "Not gonna lie this hurts big time" and another sad face emoji.

Not gonna lie this hurts big time!☹️ pic.twitter.com/CEFdKuJTLm — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) November 7, 2022 Shamsi will have to find a way of lifting himself for the next challenge which includes the Proteas being forced to qualify for the ODI World Cup next year. @ZaahierAdams