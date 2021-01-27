LUNCH: Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam ensure no damage done for Pakistan at lunch

JOHANNESBURG - Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam survived an intense examination from South Africa’s bowlers, to help Pakistan maintain parity at lunch on the second day of the first Test in Karachi on Wednesday.

The duo, who resumed with Pakistan’s total on 33/4, ensured there was no more damage in the wickets column taking the tourists to the break on 104/4, with Azhar on 38 and Fawad on 39.

South Africa’s bowlers threw everything at them; Kagiso Rabada, chasing his 200th Test wicket, got the ball reversing, while spinners Keshav Maharaj and George Linde got the ball to spin and in the latter’s case to bounce.

🏏 DAY 2 | LUNCH



The search for the first wicket of the day continues as we head into the Lunch break with Pakistan still 116 runs behind



🇵![CDATA[]]>🇰 Pakistan 104/4 after 45 overs



📺 Watch the match on SuperSport 212

📝 Ball by Ball https://t.co/ziwmIMr0yg#PAKvSA #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/VgarwD1lxb — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 27, 2021

The Proteas managed to create just one chance, a very difficult one, when Fawad edged a delivery from Maharaj, which flew low and quickly to Dean Elgar at slip. Elgar had shifted his hands upwards, and long before he could them towards the ball, it struck him on the left foot and squirted away to fine leg.

Otherwise it was a case of the ball flying close to fielders - Temba Bavuma in particular was teased by balls clipped inches from him in his position at square leg.