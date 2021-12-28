Lungi Ngidi takes six as SA fight back on third morning of first Test

Centurion — Lungi Ngidi, who hadn’t played any competitive cricket for five months ahead of the Boxing Day Test, took a third ‘five-for’ as South Africa stormed back into contention on Tuesday morning. The tourists however struck a crucial blow in the half an hour before lunch, when Jasprit Bumrah had Proteas skipper Dean Elgar caught behind by Rishbah Pant for one, with a superb delivery that slanted across the left-hander. That rested back some of the momentum the South African bowlers had created, with the hosts going to lunch at 21/1, with Aiden Markram on 7 and Keegan Petersen on 11

The 25 year old, Ngidi, struggled with a mystery illness in August and then contracted Covid just after the T20 World Cup. However those troubles, which raised concerns about his fitness before the series, were consigned to the dustbin by Ngidi, who bowled a superb spell on the third morning. After the first day’s play, Ngidi spoke of the changes made during the lunch break, the first of which was to swap him from the Hennops River End to the West Lane End, and also to change lengths, from short to slightly fuller. After rain had prevented play on Monday, the third day dawned bright and sunny, and seemed to fit South Africa’s disposition. India resumed on 272/3 but Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada were more aggressive with their lines and lengths and the rewards arrived quickly.

At the end of the fourth over, Rabada induced another false pull shot from KL Rahul, who gloved through to an ecstatic Quinton de Kock. Rahul’s 123, while a fine innings, and a critical one for the tourists, also showed he was susceptible to the short ball, and on more than one occasion he got himself into a terrible tangle attempting the pull shot. His wicket was the start of a procession for the tourists. Ajinkya Rahane had played aggressively on Sunday evening, and looked to continue in that fashion, but attempted to cut a ball from Ngidi that was too close to his body and was out caught behind for 48. After Rabada removed R. Ashwin for 4, caught off a leading edge at cover, Ngidi claimed the important scalp Rishabh Pant, caught at short leg, to register, his second Test ‘five-for’ this year, and his second against India at this venue, following his second innings 6/39 on debut in 2018.

Ngidi sank to his knees and was embraced by his teammates, and then turned to the dressing, flexing his arms, a display perhaps of thanks to those in the coaching staff, who’d backed him and helped him with his fitness. Mohammed Shami’s waft, gave Ngidi a sixth wicket, while Rabada claimed his third, by dismissing Shardul Tharkur. The pair had bowled unchanged in the first hour, and took combined figures of 6/47, following which debutant Marco Jansen, wrapped up the innings taking his maiden Test wicket when he had Jasprit Bumrah well caught by a diving Wiaan Mulder at third slip for 14. Ngidi finished with 6/71 and Rabada claimed 3/72 as India, collapsed from 272/3 overnight to be 327 all out. The collapse in 15.3 overs on Tuesday saw them add 55 runs for the loss of their last seven wickets.