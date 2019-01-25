Lutho Sipamla of the Tshwane Spartans celebrates dismissing Rassie van der Dussen of the Jozi Stars during the Mzansi Super League. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Lutho Sipamla’s performances in the Mzansi Super League has resulted in a call-up to the Proteas T20 squad to face Pakistan next month. The 20-year-old fast bowler Sipamla – who hails from Port Elizabeth and is a product of Grey High and plays for the Warriors – was joint second on the leading wicket-takers’ list in the MSL T20 for the Tshwane Spartans.

He claimed 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.56, which saw him equal the efforts of his Spartans teammate Jeevan Mendis, who played one less match.

They trailed Duanne Olivier, who took 20 wickets for the champions Jozi Stars.

“Lutho made a very good impression in the Mzansi Super League (MSL) which is making a big contribution to our talent pipeline in helping to bridge the gap between franchise and international cricket,” selection chief Linda Zondi said in a statement on Friday.

“Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran and Reeza Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Gihahn Cloete and Anrich Nortjé (who is still injured) were all stand-out players in the MSL, and it is already reaping rich dividends for the future of South African cricket.”

An interesting development will see Warriors opener Gihahn Cloete operate as a wicket-keeper.

“We will be giving Gihahn the opportunity to keep wicket as part of our strategy to build up the depth in the wicket-keeping position to back up Quinton de Kock, with both Gihahn and Heinrich Klaasen capable of holding down positions as specialist batsmen,” Zondi stated.

As expected, the likes of Hashim Amla, Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn were not included.

The first match will take place at Newlands on Friday, February 1 (6pm start), followed by the Wanderers on Sunday, February 3 (2.30pm) and Wednesday, February 6 at Centurion (6pm).

Proteas T20 Squad

Faf du Plessis (captain), Gihahn Cloete, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen.





IOL Sport

