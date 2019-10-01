Ahead of last year’s tour to Sri Lanka, Maharaj was full of compliments for the now-retired Rangana Herath. Maharaj waxed lyrical about the left-arm spinner and how he was keen to learn from the veteran.
By the completion of the two-match series Maharaj had claimed 16 wickets, including career-best figures 9/129 in the first innings of the second Test in Colombo.
Now in India, for the upcoming series against the World No 1 team starting in Visaskhapatnam tomorrow, the Proteas left-armer is full of appreciation for the hosts’ lethal duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.
“Look at Jadeja and Ashwin. Ashwin has got a lot of variations and Jadeja keeps it simple but the key is consistency and that make it uncomfortable for the batsmen. I want to emulate that going forward and do my job from one end,” Maharaj said yesterday.