Makhaya Ntini ran 'away from the loneliness' in the Proteas dressing room
CAPE TOWN - Former champion Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has revealed that he would run to the cricket grounds instead of taking the team bus to avoid "loneliness".
Ntini, who bagged 390 Test wickets - the third most by a South African bowler - has always portrayed a larger-than-life personality, but it seems now that it may have been a means of dealing with much deeper issues he was experiencing within the team environment.
"It's those things that I had to find a way to overcome them. I found a way and that became one of the weapons of my life whereby I would go to the driver of the bus early morning and I would give him my bag and then I'll say to him, I'll meet you at the ground. I then put on my running shoes and ran to the cricket ground, and then the same thing on my way back," Ntini said in an interview with SABC on Friday morning.
"People never understood why I was doing that and I would never say it to them, this is why I'm doing this... to avoid A,B,C ...
"I'm running away from that loneliness (from driving to and fro the hotel). You could see if I'm sitting at the back and the rest of them in the front ..."
The former fast bowler turned television pundit also expressed how teammates would exclude him from social gatherings off the field.
"I was forever lonely. The first thing that comes to mind when I think of loneliness, is to not have someone knocking on your door and say, let's go for dinner. That's loneliness," he said.
"You'd watch friends calling each other and then having plans right in front of you and then you'd be skipped.
"When you walk into a breakfast room - and you're the first one there - you'd see the next person that walks in, he will never come to sit next to you. It's that loneliness ... we're playing in the same team, practice at the same time, bowl to them, wear the same clothes and sing the same national anthem."
The 46-year-old is one of the 31 black former Proteas, who expressed their support for current fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this week after Ngidi was criticized by Pat Symcox, Boeta Dippenaar, Rudi Steyn and Brian McMillan for wanting to discuss BLM within the dressingroom.
