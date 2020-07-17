Makhaya Ntini ran 'away from the loneliness' in the Proteas dressing room

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Former champion Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has revealed that he would run to the cricket grounds instead of taking the team bus to avoid "loneliness".



Ntini, who bagged 390 Test wickets - the third most by a South African bowler - has always portrayed a larger-than-life personality, but it seems now that it may have been a means of dealing with much deeper issues he was experiencing within the team environment.



"It's those things that I had to find a way to overcome them. I found a way and that became one of the weapons of my life whereby I would go to the driver of the bus early morning and I would give him my bag and then I'll say to him, I'll meet you at the ground. I then put on my running shoes and ran to the cricket ground, and then the same thing on my way back," Ntini said in an interview with SABC on Friday morning.

"People never understood why I was doing that and I would never say it to them, this is why I'm doing this... to avoid A,B,C ...

"I'm running away from that loneliness (from driving to and fro the hotel). You could see if I'm sitting at the back and the rest of them in the front ..."

The former fast bowler turned television pundit also expressed how teammates would exclude him from social gatherings off the field.



