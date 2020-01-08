As if they couldn’t quite believe that they were out in the middle of glorious Newlands trying to save a Test match together for their country. Malan and Van der Dussen had dreamed about this moment many times while coming through the ranks at Northerns. Both have had to move from the capital - Van der Dussen across the Jukskei to Gauteng and Malan further south down here to the Cape - to achieve their dreams.
But here they were living and enjoying every moment of it. It wasn’t easy work,but Malan in particular was laying down his anchor to keep the English at bay.
The 30-year-old seems tailormade for this situation though. Much like England’s Dom Sibley, who struck a career-best 133* to set the game up for the visitors, Malan is almost “old-school” in his approach to batting. He doesn’t become distracted with all the trimmings of T20 cricket and instead pours all his energies into the red-ball format.
He works tirelessly with his franchise coach and former Proteas batsman Ashwell Prince on knowing exactly where his off stump. He even exaggerates the leave just to let the bowler know that he is in control of this situation. South Africa have rarely had any batsmen with such good judgement since the likes of Hashim Amla and Jacques Kallis.