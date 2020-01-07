CAPE TOWN – For 78 minutes, Faf du Plessis kept his cool.
The Proteas captain knew that he was in an almighty battle to help his team save the second Test against England at Newlands on Tuesday.
After nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj lasted less than 15 minutes before he was trapped lbw by James Anderson, Du Plessis joined Pieter Malan for what is turning out to be a ‘blockathon’ – something that the South African captain is quite familiar with.
The world-record target of 438 seemed years away as the Proteas scored just 20 runs in the first hour on the final day, but their fans wouldn’t have minded the slow scoring.
Malan showed all the attributes that earned him selection as he kept out ball after ball from Anderson, Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Dominic Bess as he edged ever closer to a magical century on debut.