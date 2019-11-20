CAPE TOWN – Hussein Manack was part of South Africa’s groundbreaking maiden tour to India in 1991.
Manack, though, did not play a single game. In fact, he was not even considered for selection as he was taken along as a non-playing, development member of the squad. Fellow former South African Cricket Board all-rounder Faiek Davids, Hansie Cronje and Derek Crookes were the other non-playing squad members.
But unlike Cronje and Crookes, neither Manack nor Davids went on to play international cricket. The exercise was window-dressing at its height.
Although Manack does not regret going on the tours like many had prescribed him not to, it did set in motion the philosophy he lives by today.
“I would like to see people of my generation who still can’t bring themselves to support South Africa to start doing so because it is our country, and unless we take ownership of our national sides we will not be able to have a say or make a difference,” Manack said.