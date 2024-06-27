Marco Jansen says it's time to say goodbye to Proteas’ ‘chokers label’ after T20 World Cup breakthrough

Proteas bowler Marco Jansen thinks it’s time to retire the chokers label after his side beat Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Tarouba on Thursday. The 24-year-old Jansen was not even born when the Proteas suffered their most famous semi final collapse at the Cricket World Cup in 1999.

The scene of Australia’s wild celebrations after they tied with South Africa on that fateful day at Edgbaston to secure their passage to the final, is not something that Jansen ever even thinks about. Instead, Jansen never believed his side were guilty of the nasty c-word which would be routinely thrown at the Proteas in every World Cup, since as they inevitably bowed out without anything to show for their efforts.

Completely dominant With the Proteas having won eight games in a row at the T20 World Cup, it was the first time that South Africa were completely dominant at a finals tournament. It meant that on every occasion at this World Cup, the Proteas came out on top, and that’s something from which the tall left-arm quick takes confidence. Jansen never saw his side as buckling under the pressure, and said this win would do a lot to erase the pain of some of those defeats on the biggest stage.

“I’m too young, I don’t believe in that any more. For the guys that have been playing a long time, for them to change that narrative or thinking when it comes to this team is very good,” said Jansen. “In terms of the chokers label, I’m glad we changed that a little bit in this World Cup. The games that we’ve played in this World Cup, not a lot of teams would have got over the line.” The pitch for the semi-final has taken some criticism for its variable bounce, and with South Africa having bowled out Afghanistan for 56 it’s a good thing they bowled first. Jansen was awarded the Player of the match after taking 3/16 as he set the tone for South Africa.