Marizanne Kapp stays cool, Proteas remain unbeaten after another Women’s World Cup thriller

Cape Town - Marizanne Kapp ensured South Africa did not steal defeat from the jaws of victory by edging the Proteas over the line against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Proteas were cruising to victory when Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus were at the crease before a middle order collapse ensured it would be another tense finish.

But Kapp showed she has ice running through her veins for the second game running as she struck an unbeaten 34 before Ayabonga Khaka. sensationally hit the winning single with three balls remaining. South Africa are now ever so closer to knockout qualification with their fourth successive to maintain their unbeaten record. The contest against the hosts New Zealand was a real test of South Africa's title-winning credentials, especially when they were put under severe pressure with the bat and ball.

📷 ICC/Getty#NZvSA #CWC22 #BePartOfTheForce #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/2gx7YeEcRQ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 17, 2022 South Africa's innings was anchored by Laura Wolvaardt's 67 and captain Sune Luus' 61 as they dominated the early part of the Proteas innings. But their dismissals led to a wobble in the middle order that Kapp had to rectify with a superb innings.

ALSO READ: Proteas bowlers restrict Kiwis with sublime death bowling at Cricket World Cup South Africa's bowling effort earlier was brilliant considering Masabata Klaas had to leave the field early on with a shoulder injury. It was the second consecutive match South Africa were a bowler short after Shabnim Ismail left the field against England with a toe injury.

It was clear that Ismail's foot was still hurting as the fast bowler required medical attention a couple of times during the innings, but she was not going to leave her team out in the middle again. Instead, the Proteas talisman produced a fire-breathing performance full of passion that inspired everyone around her. She finished with figures of 3/27. ALSO READ: IOL Sport Show: Marizanne Kapp the Proteas’ heartbeat and apple of Dane van Niekerk’s eye

It certainly was required with New Zealand piling the early pressure on through Devine and Amelia Kerr (42) as the pair struck 67 runs in just nine overs as part of their 81-run partnership for the second wicket. But just when New Zealand were looking to pull away South Africa pulled a rabbit out of the hat when skipper Sune Luus trapped Kerr LBW with a full toss. The other major partnership of 80 between Devine and Maddy Green (30) was also brought to an end through some brilliant fielding from Laura Wolvaardt at cover point.