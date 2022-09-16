Mark Boucher appointed Mumbai Indians coach

Johannesburg - Mark Boucher on Friday was appointed as new Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians coach, taking charge of the team at the start of the 2023 season. The appointment comes just four days after Boucher announced he would be stepping down as Proteas coach after the T20 World Cup. Boucher revealed his plans in the wake of South Africa’s 2-1 Test series defeat to England at the Oval, in London, also on Monday.

Boucher said of the Mumbai Indians in a statement on cricinfo: "Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport. ”I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It's a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit.”

Cricket SA said of Boucher: “has decided to resign in order to pursue other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives”. "We would like to thank Mark for the time and effort he has invested in South African cricket as the head coach over the past three years," CSA Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki said.

"He has helped navigate us through some rough waters following the departures of so many senior players through retirement and has helped lay some strong foundations for the next generation of Proteas.” Boucher had signed a four-year contract with the Proteas in December 2019, which would have secured his services until after the 2023 Cricket World Cup. @Golfhackno1