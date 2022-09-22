Mark Boucher backs Temba Bavuma for T20 World Cup

Cape Town - Outgoing Proteas men's coach Mark Boucher has unequivocally backed Temba Bavuma to lead the national team at the T20 World Cup in Australia next month. Bavuma missed the recent successful T20 International series against England and Ireland where the batting unit were particularly explosive, placing the skipper's place in the T20I line-up under scrutiny.

Story continues below Advertisement

The spotlight on Bavuma further amplified when he was snubbed by all six franchises at the SA20 auction on Monday. Boucher, who will join the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, stressed that Bavuma remains the man in charge at the Proteas. "Temba Bavuma is our leader, and I back him 100%," Boucher said ahead of the team's departure for their white-ball tour of India. "Yes, there is a lot of talk on social media about all the stuff, about this and that; I don't really care. He is our leader, and we back him in this team like you can't believe.

"The guys were there last night, we were having a couple of drinks, and I could just see the energy around him because I understand the situation he is going through. The bottom line is we are on a journey, and we have been on a journey the last two years." Boucher also claimed that it was necessary to separate the national team from the various T20 leagues and the needs of the national teams. "One thing I can say is that leagues, they come and go, and I am in full understanding and respect of this new league that has come up. I think it is needed. But let's separate the national team from the league," he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

"What happens in leagues and auctions, you can't control that; unfortunately, it is what it is. From a Proteas perspective, we do back him 100% and going into a massive tournament like a (T20) World Cup, he will be a massive part of our team."

Story continues below Advertisement

Furthermore, Boucher believes his pending departure from the national team will not affect the Proteas' chances at the T20 World Cup. "It's going to be very easy for me to keep the focus of the players. I'm 100% committed to the players and to the Proteas going into a World Cup," said Boucher.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I'll remain 100% committed to this team. My decisions from a personal perspective, it’s not going to hamper these guys at all. "I've always said that I'm in this job for the players, and the players alone, and I will continue to give them everything that I have to try get the best outcome for them at the World Cup."