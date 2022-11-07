Mark Boucher hints at Proteas player exodus after T20 World Cup exit

Cape Town - Outgoing Proteas Men's coach Mark Boucher left Cricket SA with a stinging message after his team's shock exit at the ICC T20 World Cup, prompting speculation there may possibly be a string of player movements now too. The T20 World Cup in Australia was Boucher's last national team assignment before joining up with the Mumbai Indians for next season's Indian Premier League.

But Boucher has now hinted that there could possibly be players joining him in the departure lounge too. "We have to try and keep all the players interested in playing for South Africa. I think that's a big question that needs to be answered," Boucher said in response to how he sees the Proteas' future developing. The big question mark is, of course, around captain Temba Bavuma, although the skipper stated that he "will speak to the relevant people" before deciding on his future.

However, the continued availability of Proteas wicket-keeper/batter Quinton de Kock is arguably the most unclear. De Kock, 29, is already only playing the white-ball formats for the national team after retiring from Test cricket at the end of last year. IOL Sport understands that De Kock is seriously considering his overall international prospects with a view to becoming a full-time T20 franchise freelancer.

JUST IN: Outgoing @ProteasMenCSA coach Mark Boucher's reaction to the shock defeat to the Netherlands that has sent SA crashing out the #T20WorldCup2022 . @IOLsport #sscricket pic.twitter.com/rPsXrFimA5 — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 6, 2022 De Kock has various lucrative deals with Indian Premier League franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, Caribbean Premier League outfit Barbados Royals and the Southern Brave in England's Hundred competition. He was also pre-bought by Durban's Super Giants for the inaugural SA20 League next season. De Kock started the T20 World Cup like a house on fire with a blistering 47 not out off just 18 balls against Zimbabwe before following it up 63 off 38 balls against Bangladesh. However, his contributions petered off in the remainder of the tournament with scores 1, 0 and 13.

De Kock, though, is currently the most experienced player in the Proteas ODI set up with 135 caps and will be much-needed especially next year. The Proteas are required to contest the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe next year in a bid to progress to the ODI World Cup in India. It will be the Proteas first time they need to qualify for the World Cup due to their indifferent form in the ICC ODI Super League. The Proteas are currently 11th on the table with only the top eight teams, including hosts India, qualifying directly for the World Cup.

"Our white ball stuff, I think we've got ourselves to blame as South African cricket with where we are at the moment. We also understand that we've been through tough times, and there are certain things that have to happen with the guys to even close out; they didn't go to different tournaments and all that type of stuff, and it's all just amalgamated into the situation where we find ourselves having to qualify. But if that's the case, we've got to go do it the hard way, then so be it, we have to do it the hard way," Boucher said. Furthermore, Rilee Rossouw's future involvement with the Proteas is also unclear. Rossouw, 33, rejoined the national team this season after spending almost seven years in the international wilderness due to signing a Kolpak deal back in 2016.