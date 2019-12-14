CAPE TOWN – Cricket SA's acting director of cricket, Graeme Smith, believes new coach Mark Boucher's "first-hand experience" will rejuvenate the Proteas.
Boucher, the 147-cap Test veteran, was appointed Proteas coach on Saturday afternoon when Smith unveiled the Proteas' new management team.
Boucher takes over from the previous interim coach Enoch Nkwe, who has been relegated to assistant coach. Boucher and Nkwe have been appointed until after the 2023 World Cup.
"I have brought Boucher on board because I feel he will bring the toughness to turn a young and inexperienced Proteas squad into a battle-ready outfit," Smith said.
"With his experience of a long career as an international cricketer he has first-hand experience of what it takes to succeed in the Test arena."