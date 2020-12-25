Mark Boucher says the Proteas are willing to make a gesture in support of BLM before 1st Test with Sri Lanka

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas men’s team is prepared to make a meaningful gesture regarding the Black Lives Matter movement following Cricket SA’s interim board voicing it’s concern about the players’ public silence on the issue.

The national side’s head coach Mark Boucher said on Thursday that the players have held “a lot of discussions,” since they’d entered the ‘bio bubble’ ahead of the Sri Lanka series and they were prepared to make a “meaningful gesture.”

The Interim Board of Directors last week expressed its concern about the lack of any tangible support from the Proteas for the Black Lives Matter movement. “The Interim Board felt that ‘we should embrace every aspect of our constitution’ fully as South Africans and show ‘the world that all of us are together in opposing racism at every turn,’” the board said in a statement last Friday. “The Board feels black lives matter has a particular meaning given South Africa’s apartheid past.”

The Proteas’s decision not to kneel before matches during the series with England, did not go down well with large swathes of the South African public. At the time, the players released a statement outlining how they were looking less at gestures and more at how to “live” in a way that outlined the injustices experienced by black people who’ve suffered racism.

“We appreciate that the board is not looking to compel the team into doing anything. One way or another, we will allow the team to go through their processes and allow the players to come up with something that is meaningful to them.,” said Boucher.