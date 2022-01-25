Mark Boucher to meet disciplinary hearing chair Terry Motau on Wednesday

Johannesburg — Mark Boucher and his legal representatives will meet with the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing, Adv Terry Motau, on Wednesday to thrash out the timetable for the legal proceedings. With the South African side travelling to New Zealand next Wednesday, ahead of the two match Test series with the World Test Champions, it is likely the proceedings will only take place upon the team’s return in March.

As per New Zealand’s strict pandemic measures, all incoming travellers must serve a 10-day ‘managed isolation and quarantine’ period before venturing in the country. The first Test with New Zealand starts on February 17. South Africa is due to face Bangladesh in a three-match One-Day series in March and thereafter have a few months off before heading to England in July, leaving sufficient time for the hearings. . Cricket SA, which is seeking Boucher’s dismissal, submitted a seven page charge sheet to the Proteas head coach last Monday. In it he’s been charged with ‘gross misconduct,’ stemming from the findings of the Social Justice and Nation Building report and specifically he and other national team members calling Paul Adams a ‘Brown shit’ as part of a team song.

Boucher was also cited for failing to provide proper support to former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe and his handling of the Black Lives Matter issues, with the charge sheet stating he let team manager Khomotso Masubelele “deal” with the black players on the issue, while Boucher “dealt” with the white players. Boucher was asked about the challenges of coaching the Proteas team since the charges were revealed, but said after the One-Day International series with India, which his team won that "I can't answer that. Not now in any case." He has stated that he was looking forward to co-operating with Motau’s hearing. @shockerhess