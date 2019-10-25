Aiden Markram apologised for his outburst which lead to an injury. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Aiden Markram faces a race against time to be fit for the Boxing Day Test against England, after fracturing his wrist during South Africa’s depressing Test series against India. Markram saw an orthopaedic surgeon last week to assess the injury, which he picked up after hitting a “solid object’ following his second innings dismissal in the second Test against India in Pune on October 13. His wrist was put in a cast for six weeks. He is also having session of Hyperbaric Therapy. He will be reviewed by the orthopaedic surgeon in five weeks time.

The injury meant Markram will miss the Mzansi Super League, which starts next month. He’d been drafted by the Paarl Rocks, but his place will now be taken up by the highly rated Cape Cobras wicket-keeper/batsman Kyle Verrynne.

The first review of the injury will be done in the first week of December, but there is only one round of four-day fixtures scheduled before December 26. Markram will have to prove form and fitness for the Titans who will face the Lions at the Wanderers, starting on December 19.

IOL Sport