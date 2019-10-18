The injury occurred following the opener’s dismissal in the second innings when in a moment of frustration with his own performance, he lashed out at a solid object, resulting in his injury.
“It’s sad to be going home on this note and I completely understand what I’ve done wrong and take full accountability for it,” said Markram.
“It’s unacceptable in a Proteas environment, and to let the team down is what hurts me the most. I’ve learned a lot from this and the other players I’m sure have learned from it as well. We understand in sport that emotions run high and sometimes the frustration gets the better of you as it did for me, but as I said, it’s no excuse.
“I’ve taken full responsibility for it, I have apologised to the team and hopefully I can make it up to them and the people of South Africa soon.”