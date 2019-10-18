Markram sadden by his early exit from India tour









Aiden Markram apologised for his outburst which lead to an injury. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix Proteas batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the third and final Test against India tomorrow after sustaining an injury to his right wrist during the second match in Pune. The injury occurred following the opener’s dismissal in the second innings when in a moment of frustration with his own performance, he lashed out at a solid object, resulting in his injury. “It’s sad to be going home on this note and I completely understand what I’ve done wrong and take full accountability for it,” said Markram. “It’s unacceptable in a Proteas environment, and to let the team down is what hurts me the most. I’ve learned a lot from this and the other players I’m sure have learned from it as well. We understand in sport that emotions run high and sometimes the frustration gets the better of you as it did for me, but as I said, it’s no excuse. “I’ve taken full responsibility for it, I have apologised to the team and hopefully I can make it up to them and the people of South Africa soon.”

Independent Media’s Zaahier Adams profiles Markram’s possible replacements:

1) Zubayr Hamza - 1 Test, HS: 41, Ave: 20.50

The stylish Cape Cobras right-hander is the official reserve batsman in the squad and should theoretically replace Markram. He showed on his Test debut that he does have the technique to succeed at the highest level with a stroke-filled 41 against Pakistan at the Wanderers last season. He batted at No 5 at “The Bullring”, but usually comes in at first drop for the Cobras, so facing the new ball should not be altogether foreign for the 24-year-old. He could possibly have played earlier in the series already, but for a slight injury from which he has now recovered.

2. Theunis de Bruyn - 11 Tests, HS: 101, Ave: 18.95

De Bruyn would have been under pressure to hold on to his place for this final Test after a string of poor scores in the first two. Equally, he would have been really disappointed with his performances so far, considering his last Test innings on the subcontinent prior to this tour was a superb century against Sri Lanka in Colombo last year. However, De Bruyn has not taken his chances on this tour and could be pushed up the order just as a stop-gap measure until Markram returns for the home series against England.

3. Temba Bavuma - 38 Tests, HS: 102 not out, Ave: 31.78

It is not often that a struggling batsman gets promoted up the order, but Bavuma is so horribly out of form that something drastic needs to be done to shake up the vice-captain. In his favour is the fact that Bavuma has done this job for the Proteas previously when he partnered Dean Elgar in the final Test of the last series in India in Delhi. He acquitted himself well at the time, facing a sum total of 245 balls and putting together scores of 22 and 34.





