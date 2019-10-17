NEW DELHI – South Africa opener Aiden Markram will miss the third and final test against India due to a wrist injury after he lashed out in frustration at his own performance in the previous match in Pune, the tourists said on Thursday.
Markram scored five and 39 in the series opener in Vizag and registered a pair of ducks in Pune.
His struggles at the top of the order mirror the batting frailties of a South African side staring at the prospect of a series whitewash in Ranchi, where the final test begins on Saturday.
"The injury took place following the opener’s dismissal in the second innings of the match," Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement.
"In a moment of frustration with his own performance, he lashed out at a solid object, resulting in his injury."