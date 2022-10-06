Massive blow for Proteas as Dwaine Pretorius ruled out of ODI series and T20 World Cup

Centurion - Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius on Thursday was ruled out of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against India and the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a fracture of his left thumb.
Pretorius sustained the injury during the third T20 International against India at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
Chief Medical Officer Shuaib Manjra said: “The nature of the injury requires surgical intervention and Dwaine will consult the Cricket South Africa designated hand surgeon on arrival in South Africa. Normal rehabilitation procedures will follow to ensure he speedily returns to playing cricket.”
Marco Jansen has been added to the ODI squad and a further announcement on Pretorius’ replacement for the T20 World Cup will be made in the coming days.
