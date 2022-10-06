Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, October 6, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Massive blow for Proteas as Dwaine Pretorius ruled out of ODI series and T20 World Cup

a bowler on his follow-through

File pic. Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Picture: Roger Evans/Action Plus/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

Centurion - Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius on Thursday was ruled out of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against India and the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a fracture of his left thumb.

Pretorius sustained the injury during the third T20 International against India at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Story continues below Advertisement

Chief Medical Officer Shuaib Manjra said: “The nature of the injury requires surgical intervention and Dwaine will consult the Cricket South Africa designated hand surgeon on arrival in South Africa. Normal rehabilitation procedures will follow to ensure he speedily returns to playing cricket.”

Marco Jansen has been added to the ODI squad and a further announcement on Pretorius’ replacement for the T20 World Cup will be made in the coming days.

More on this

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

ProteasCricket South AfricaTemba BavumaMark BoucherCricketT20i

Share