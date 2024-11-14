Massive blow for Proteas as fast bowler Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Sri Lanka and Pakistan tours

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi on Thursday was ruled out of the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Ngidi was part of the Proteas squad that will take on Sri Lanka in two Tests starting at the end of November in South Africa, before the all-format tour of Pakistan to the Rainbow Nation starting on December 10.

Ngidi has not played any cricket since the One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland at the beginning of October. In fact, in that last match Ngidi played for the Proteas on October 7 against Ireland in Abu Dhabi he went wicketless in his nine overs as he returned figures of 0/70.

That's another massive six!@ProteasMenCSA @BCCI @IOLsport @IOL #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/6lsU3nXIBp — Michael Sherman (@Golfhackno1) November 13, 2024 Return to play in 2025 Cricket South Africa said in a press release: “The 28-year-old recently underwent a medical assessment as part of his structured conditioning period, during which scans revealed bilateral proximal adductor tendinopathy. He will now begin a rehabilitation programme and is expected to return to play in January.”