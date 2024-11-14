Massive blow for Proteas as fast bowler Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Sri Lanka and Pakistan tours

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi on Thursday was ruled out of the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Ngidi was part of the Proteas squad that will take on Sri Lanka in two Tests starting at the end of November in South Africa, before the all-format tour of Pakistan to the Rainbow Nation starting on December 10.
Ngidi has not played any cricket since the One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland at the beginning of October.
In fact, in that last match Ngidi played for the Proteas on October 7 against Ireland in Abu Dhabi he went wicketless in his nine overs as he returned figures of 0/70.
Heinrich Klaasen is on 🔥 tonight!— Michael Sherman (@Golfhackno1) November 13, 2024
That's another massive six!@ProteasMenCSA @BCCI @IOLsport @IOL #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/6lsU3nXIBp
Return to play in 2025
Cricket South Africa said in a press release: “The 28-year-old recently underwent a medical assessment as part of his structured conditioning period, during which scans revealed bilateral proximal adductor tendinopathy. He will now begin a rehabilitation programme and is expected to return to play in January.”
Meanwhile, Proteas Test skipper Temba Bavuma is said to be making “positive progress in his recovery from a left elbow injury” and he will have a fitness test on November 18 to determine if he will be able to take his place in the Proteas lineup in the Test series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
If the Proteas win all four of their upcoming Test matches on home soil, they will book their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s in London in June next year.
South Africa are currently ranked fifth on the WTC table, but the system is based on percentage of matches won and therefore the Proteas have their fate in their own hands as they look towards the final next year.