JOHANNESBURG – South African players can look forward to playing “street-smart” cricket when Quinton de Kock takes over as captain next month.
The wicketkeeper-batsman, who has replaced Faf du Plessis as skipper of the 50-over team, said his style of leadership will be just like his unorthodox performances with the bat – where tends to mix magical creativity with an occasional lack of discipline.
“You always have plan A and plan B, and if they don't work, I like to come up with things on the field,” the 27-year-old, who will begin his captaincy with a three-match series against World Cup winners England, told reporters on Wednesday.
“In different situations, you have to make decisions on the go, especially in the heat of everything.
“What you see out there dictates the way you play the game. I will do a little bit of homework every now and again, but most of the time I will keep it pretty street-smart.