Migael Pretorius receives maiden Proteas call-up

JOHANNESBURG - Migael Pretorius of the Knights has been added to the Proteas Test squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 25-year-old from Vereeniging has had an exceptional season so far in the ) Four-Day Domestic Cup, where he's learned plenty under the under the coaching of former Proteas paceman, Allan Donald. He is currently third highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 19 scalps from five matches, including best figures of 7/102 against the Dolphins in their season opener last month.

“We’re pleased to include Migael in the Proteas Test squad for the Sri Lanka series," said convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang. "We’re big on rewarding consistently good work and the player has done a lot to make a case for himself."

“We hope that this experience will be a great learning one for him and that this can serve as encouragement for players across the country, showing them that their chances may not be as far off as they think.”

The Proteas will gather in Pretoria on Saturday, 19 December to begin their preparation. Kagiso Rabada and Dwain Pretorius have not yet been medically cleared to participate in the tour.