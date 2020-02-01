Miller keen to let his bat do the talking in ODI series









FILE - Proteas batsman David Miller. Photo: @OfficialCSA on twitter CAPE TOWN – “Let the bat do the talking.” That’s David Miller’s mission for the upcoming three-match ODI series against world champions, England, starting at Newlands on Tuesday. The powerful left-hander is among the more experienced players in a youthful Proteas ODI squad that will be led for the first time by new 50-overs captain Quinton de Kock. De Kock’s elevation is part of a post-World Cup cleanup with former captain Faf du Plessis and premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada being rested. All-rounders Chris Morris and Dwaine Pretorius were also omitted. This opened up places for Mzansi Super League starlets Lutho Sipamla and Sisanda Magala, spinning all-rounder Bjorn Fortuin, opening batsman Janneman Malan and wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreynne. With the squad devoid of major experience, there will be an onus on the likes of Miller and De Kock to guide the batting unit, but the former believes the best way he can help his team is by putting runs on the board.

“You can have all experience in the world and all the chats in the world, but it’s about doing the business on the park. If you look back at the management’s career, they had all the knowledge and experience, but they did some unbelievable stuff on the field,” Miller told IOL at Newlands on Saturday.

“It is about putting scores together. We are playing the world champions, but I know that everyone is beatable. If we come with the right approach, the right attitude, and do what we supposed to do, it’s going to be a good series.”

Miller was also adamant that this team would not be making any excuses about their lack of experience. They are here to take on Eoin Morgan’s power-packed unit head on.

“There are fearless cricketers in our group. The energy they bring and the enjoyment factor. It is a profession, and a business, but you have to enjoy what you do. Sometimes you forget that because of all the challenges. I think it us about drawing closer, and getting a good team vibe together, because hopefully we can feed off each other.

“It is very exciting. It is really refreshing. I think it’s a new start. Teams go up and down, I don’t really enjoy that we’re always building for something because at the end of the day international cricket is about performing. The guys need to come in and learn as quickly as possible, but we are here to win! We are not here to see how things go. It is an exciting time to be in South African cricket. I think the guys have a lot of energy.”

PROTEAS ODI SQUAD FOR ENGLAND SERIES

Quinton de Kock (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jon Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport