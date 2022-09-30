Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, September 30, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah for India in T20I series against Proteas

a bowler during his bowling action

Mohammed Siraj will replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah for hosts India in the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa currently underway. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

New Delhi - India brought in Mohammed Siraj on Friday for the remaining Twenty20 matches against South Africa to replace pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, whose World Cup is in severe doubt because of a back injury.

Bumrah missed Wednesday's opening win over the Proteas and he is under the supervision of a medical team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said. India start their T20 World Cup campaign in three weeks.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 28-year-old has a stress fracture of the back, Indian media said, calling his withdrawal from the tournament in Australia a certainty.

Bumrah played two T20 internationals against Australia recently but was not at his best, having already spent time on the sidelines.

More on this

He has played 30 Tests, 72 ODIs and 60 T20Is for India since making his international debut in January 2016.

India's final two matches against South Africa are on Sunday and Tuesday, also at home.

Story continues below Advertisement

AFP

Related Topics:

ProteasCricket South AfricaCricketT20iODI

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP