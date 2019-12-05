JOHANNESBURG - There might be an additional item on the agenda at Cricket SA’s emergency board meeting on Saturday if the country’s players follow through on a threat to strike.
The SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca), which represents the country’s professional players including the men’s and women’s Proteas, said yesterday that it would hold a meeting of its players’ executive committee and its management board to discuss the manner in which the association and the players were being treated by the CSA.
“This discussion is likely to include the possibility of the players taking some form of industrial, or protest, action,” said Saca chief executive Tony Irish.
“Saca has always considered strike, and other similar forms of industrial action, to be a very last resort and in its 17 years of dealing with the CSA not one day of cricket has ever been lost to industrial action,” he said.
“However, things have now reached a stage where we must ask what Saca and the players are expected to do when the leadership of CSA, both operationally and on its board, continue to ignore our legitimate concerns and refuse to acknowledge the players as key stakeholders in the game,” he continued. Irish’s final point was illustrated in an apology made by the CSA’s chief executive, Thabang Moroe, on Tuesday evening, which he addressed to “key stakeholders” that included fans, sponsors, the media, but not the players.