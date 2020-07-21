Moroe report available but CSA choose to fiddle while cricket in SA burns

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa is still sitting on the forensic audit report it received about suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe at the end of June, and don't know when it will act on the report's findings, or make them public. The organisation’s president, Chris Nenzani told Independent Online on Tuesday the report was still with the Members Council – the 14-member body, which is CSA’s highest decision making authority, comprised of the presidents of the provincial unions, as well as Nenzani and his deputy Beresford Williams. “The report and the actions recommended by the Board will be considered by the Members Council very shortly,” said Nenzani. “We will then be in a position to make the relevant parts public. We can’t put a precise date (on when that will happen).” Nenzani has set a series of deadlines for releasing the report, not just to the media but also to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture. In addition, it is the first time Cricket SA has said only “relevant parts” of the report will be made public, having previously implied the entire report would be released. Beresford Williams (CSA vice president), Chris Nenzani (President), Thabang Moroe (CEO) and Naasei Appiah during the 2019 CSA AGM. Photo: BackpagePix The Moroe matter is heading into its eighth month, following his suspension in the first week of last December. The basis for his suspension has also been called into question, after CSA claimed it had done so because of two reports from its audit and risk, as well as social and ethics committee, which alleged misconduct on Moroe’s part.

Cricket SA has subsequently dragged its feet, with the Members Council assuming responsibility for the forensic investigation, claiming that matters related to the Board of Directors’ conduct in how it handled Moroe would come into question. That despite the fact that half of the Members Council – seven representatives – also serve on the Board, including Nenzani and Williams.

The forensic auditors started their work in March, three months after Moroe had been suspended on full pay, but did conclude their work by the end of June, submitting a report to CSA.

Nenzani said on June 30, that a first part of the report made it possible for CSA to “be able to act on the issue of the suspended Chief Executive”, but three weeks after that comment, and now armed with the full report, no action has yet been taken.

In the meanwhile Cricket South Africa continues to suffer reputational damage not just because its administrators appear unwilling to do anything about Moroe, but also as accounts of racism from a number of prominent players have been made public.

What this means for the rest of the administration remains to be seen. Jacques Faul continues to act as chief executive, but for how much longer Nenzani couldn’t say, other than Faul would “remain in office as long as is necessary”.

It is understood Faul’s interim tenure could end shortly after Cricket SA’s annual general meeting, scheduled for September 5.

