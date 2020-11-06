Mpitsang names his first Proteas side for incoming England tour

JOHANNESBURG - New convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang, largely stuck with players who represented the Proteas last summer in naming a 24-man group for the limited overs series’ against England that will take place in Cape Town and Paarl later this month.

That smidgen of consistency was important for Mpitsang and Proteas coaches Mark Boucher and Enoch Nkwe (who make up the men’s team’s selection panel) and partly explains the absences of Imran Tahir and Chris Morris. Both players remain part of the plans in the T20 format for the Proteas according to Mpitsang, but will be looked at for series’ next year, before the T20 World Cup. “The Proteas will be playing a lot of cricket. We just wanted to be consistent with those guys we did pick last year,” said Mpitsang.

The only new face in the squad is Warriors seamer Glenton Stuurman. The 28 year old garnered plenty of attention last summer, with his accuracy and ability to move the ball around both ways off the seam.

For the majority of the players it will be their first taste of the strict ‘bio bubble’ rules. “With the bio-secure environment where movement in and out of the squad will be limited, we had to make sure that we have all our bases covered with the 24 players,” said Mpitsang.

“It also gives the team the opportunity to play some inter-squad games just to make sure that they sharpen up those white-ball skills before the series starts.