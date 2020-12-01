Muscle strain rules Kagiso Rabada out of ODI series
CAPE TOWN - Proteas speedster, Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the Betway One-Day International (ODI) series against England after sustaining a right adductor strain.
Rabada’s injury is expected to take approximately three weeks to heal, Cricket SA confirmed on Tuesday.
The player will be released from the squad and Bio-Secure Environment tomorrow to begin recovery, rehabilitation and preparation for the Betway Test series against Sri Lanka beginning on 26 December.
The Proteas squad is:
Quinton de Kock (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Junior Dala (Momentum Multiply Titans), Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Imperial Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), George Linde (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Pite van Biljon (VKB Knights), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras).
England men’s Tour - Betway ODI Series
Friday, 04 December at 13:00 SAST:
1st Betway ODI (CWCSL) South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town
Sunday, 06 December at 10:00 SAST:
2nd Betway ODI (CWCSL): South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl
Wednesday, 09 December at 13:00 SAST:
3rd Betway ODI (CWCSL): South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town