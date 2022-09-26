My focus right now is on the Proteas and the T20 World Cup, says Tabraiz Shamsi

Cape Town — The rage within South African cricket might be the SA20 at the moment, but Tabraiz Shamsi is keeping his eye firmly on the T20 World Cup. Shamsi, who is ranked the No 2 T20 bowler in the world, was the second pick at last week's inaugural SA20 auction for R4.3-million by the Paarl Royals.

The Proteas left-arm wrist-spinner acknowledges the "opportunity" the new league provides but doesn't not want to lose focus on leading the national team to the grand prize in Australia next month. "I think it is quite an exciting thing happening in South African cricket. The same like the IPL has changed the landscape for Indian cricket it can for South Africa. It is going to give opportunities to players to be seen overseas and for them to showcase their skills on another level," Shamsi told the media upon arrival in India ahead of the three-match T20 International series. “But for me personally right now, my focus is on the World Cup and this India tour. The last time we were here we drew the series 2-2. It is always a good challenge against India. It is going to be a good series. I love coming to India and performing here and I will be trying my best."

Shamsi had arguably his least productive tour since taking over from legendary Imran Tahir as the Proteas' premier spinner in white-ball cricket three years ago on the last tour of India in July. He conceded 104 runs at economy rate of 10.2 whilst picking up just one wicket across four matches. Shamsi was eventually dropped for the fifth and deciding game. However, after an equally slow start to the England tour in Bristol, Shamsi showed off his class and responded in the final two matches to finish as the Proteas leading wicket-taker in the series with eight scalps at an average of 12.50.

He is therefore not too fazed about the last India tour, saying "a couple of sixes here and there makes no difference especially in T20 cricket" and that he is instead fine-tuning his preparation here in India for the trip Down Under. "I don't think anything changed much. There were just a few balls that were not executed properly. I am not too worried. We are a bowling unit, some will be off the mark on some days “I was happy with my personal performances. At the end of the day we are a bowling unit," he said.

"It's obviously quite different, the pitches in India, and especially the ground sizes. The grounds in India tend to be smaller side whereas in Australia its a lot bigger. "It's different for a bowler. They are in our group at the World Cup and pick up and observe a few things that I could use against them at the World Cup." The Proteas play the first T20I against India on Wednesday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Start time 3:30pm (SA time).

