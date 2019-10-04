Newlands Cricket Stadium is on track to host the New Years test. Photo: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency/ANA

CAPE TOWN – Cricket SA (CSA) and the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) had a successful meeting this week to put plans in place for a successful hosting of the iconic New Year Test match between the Proteas and England. “As with all hosting agreements for international matches both here and around the world, there are certain guarantees that need to be put in place to confirm the hosting rights,” said CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

“We are currently gearing up to host the New Year’s Test match at Newlands as planned. The readiness of the stadium is on track and, barring a significant change in circumstances, it is unlikely that the venue for this Test will change from our schedule.

“What is equally important is that cricket at all levels from franchise down to clubs and schools should not be compromised in any way.”

“WPCA Chief Executive Nabeal Dien will be in charge of the smooth running of all cricket operations and will report directly to the CSA administrator, Professor Andre Odendaal, until such time as CSA is reasonably of the opinion that the WPCA administrative and financial affairs are being conducted according to best practice.”