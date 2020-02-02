CAPE TOWN – Lungi Ngidi is looking forward to leading the Proteas attack during the upcoming ODI series against England in the absence of Kagiso Rabada.
Ngidi and Rabada normally share the new white ball for the Proteas in limited-overs cricket, but the latter has been given some time off after the Test series to recharge his batteries.
The three-match series is a big one for Ngidi, though, as the burly fast bowler makes his way back into international cricket after injury ruled him out of the Tests. The 23-year-old will also hope to prove that the time spent at a recent Cricket SA conditioning camp has helped him improve his overall fitness after struggling at last year’s World Cup too.
“I am feeling very good. I’ve been working at the High Performance Centre with Adrian le Roux. We worked on my conditioning. It helped me a lot, in terms of what I wanted to do. Running, bowling, gyming,” Ngidi said.
“I love the responsibility. There is lots of pressure in international cricket. You find how good you really are. My partner in cricket gets to take a bit of a rest, so I get to take the reins this series and hopefully I can get come out on the right side.”