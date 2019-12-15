FILE - Lungi Ngidi during a nets session at the Cricket World Cup. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

CAPE TOWN – Tshwane Spartans bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the Mzansi Super League (MSL T20) final against hosts, Paarl Rocks this coming Monday, 16 December. He sustained a “significant Grade 1 hamstring muscle tear” during the team’s warm-up of the MSL T20 play-off against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in Port Elizabeth last Friday.

Cricket South Africa Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra said:

“Lungi Ngidi sustained an acute hamstring muscle injury during the warm-up prior to the MSL T20 play-off on Friday. Scans done on Saturday showed a significant Grade 1 tear of his hamstring muscle and therefore he has been ruled out of the MSL T20 final.

"He will commence his rehab and return to play program with the aim of getting him fit to play for the Momentum Multiply Titans in January 2020 and based on his progress, a decision will be made regarding his availability for selection for the Proteas team.”