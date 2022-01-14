No control over DRS, says host broadcaster SuperSport about review row

Cape Town - Host broadcaster SuperSport said on Friday it had no control over the Decision Review System (DRS) used in the Test series between South Africa and India. In a brief statement issued to AFP, the broadcaster said: "SuperSport notes comments made by certain members of the Indian cricket team.

ALSO READ: Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli, India’s outburst after DRS review against Proteas "Hawk-Eye is an independent service provider, approved by the ICC and their technology has been accepted for many years as an integral part of DRS. "SuperSport does not have any control over the Hawk-Eye technology."

Virat Kohli's reaction after Dean Elgar survived an LBW call by using DRS 😬 #viratkholi #elgar

#SAvsIND @lolgraaaam @ICC @ICCMediaComms pic.twitter.com/h9Kw1pWf3D — Akash Rajput (@AkashRa66) January 13, 2022 Members of the Indian team reacted angrily on Thursday when a leg before wicket decision against South African captain Dean Elgar was overturned on review.

Several Indian players were heard complaining about the decision and there appeared to be suggestions the broadcaster was manipulating the technology. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox Cricket (@foxcricket)