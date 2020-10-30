No holy cows on Cricket SA’s interim board, says Nathi Mthethwa

CAPE TOWN – Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa on Friday morning hauled out the big guns to get Cricket South Africa back on track, by including former ICC and CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat on a nine-member interim board. Lorgat will be joined by Judge Zak Yaqoob, Omphile Ramela, Dr Stavros Nikalo, Professor Andre Odendaal, Judith February, Andile Dawn Mbatha, Xolani Vonya and Nkeko Caroline Mampuru. Judge Yaqoob has been named the new chairperson of the interim board. Mthethwa stressed any issue pertaining to conflict OF INTEREST was raised and therefore Ramela, for instance, will resign from his post as South African Cricketers Association (Saca) president The same will apply to anyone still sitting on the CSA Members’ Council – the organisation's highest decision-making body, made up of the 14 provincial affiliate presidents. Mthethwa also stated it was now unlikely that CSA’s postponed AGM for December from the original September date would now take place.

“This team is going to look into everything, including the decisions which have been taken by the board which resigned,” he said.

“Therefore, if they think within the period they will be in a position to organise the AGM. But in all practicalities, there is no way that date will remain for the AGM.

“We will have to deal with the root causes of the problems. This could all have been avoided if people listened and did what they were supposed to do.

“This board is not going to have holy cows. It needs to be in the best interest of cricket. They must meet their objectives.”

