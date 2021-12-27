No play on Day 2 allows Proteas time to reflect after struggling against Indian batters

Johannesburg — There are lessons from day one of the first Test that the rain on day two, would have allowed the South African team, especially the bowlers, to absorb. With no play possible on Monday because of rain, the home team were handed the luxury of the Test slowing down, so that they could pore more precisely and deeply into data from the first day, when they took just three Indian wickets.

Obviously impacted by the lack of cricket in the last month, and the complete absence of any Test cricket in the Proteas' case for six months, the opening day, regardless of what the home side did, was always going to be challenging. The lack of consistency from the bowlers was understandable as a result, while in Kagiso Rabada's case, particularly in the spells he bowled after lunch on the first day, misfortune prevailed.

Marco Jansen's presence was the topic of much debate on Sunday, and Monday there was greater clarity over why he played instead of Duanne Olivier. Victor Mpitsang, the national selection convenor, confirmed Olivier's 'workloads' weren't up to scratch as a result of being diagnosed with Covid-19 before South Africa went into the 'bio-bubble' ahead of the series. Mpitsang said that Olivier, now Covid free, also subsequently picked up a "hamstring niggle." Mpitsang is optimistic Olivier will be available for the second Test at the Wanderers next week. With that cleared up, Jansen can be judged purely on what he did on day one, which was not very much outside of being understandably erratic. He out off all the South African seamers battled with his length, which was often too short. With his height, which aids in him getting bounce naturally, he doesn't have to be as short as he was on Sunday.

In fact, he did get some balls in that 'back of a length,' region, which troubled the Indian batters. The problem for Jansen, just 21, is that he didn't do that for long enough to build any sort of pressure. There's a big lesson there, that hopefully accompanied by video analysis on Monday and with encouragement from the coaching staff, he will take on board. The greater experience of both Rabada and Lungi Ngidi could be seen in how they adjusted after lunch on the first day, as they attacked the stumps more, and sought to hit the pitch harder. They will look to do more of that when the Test resumes on Tuesday. Ngidi, who picked up all three Indian wickets said the bowlers needed to be precise with their lengths, and gave the sense, that despite India scoring 115 runs in the final session on Sunday, that South Africa's bowlers had a better understanding of how and where to bowl when the match resumes.

Still it's the tourists who are in charge on 272/3, with KL Rahul set to resume on 122 and Ajinkya Rahane on 40. The forecast for the remainder of the match is for clearer weather, which should still allow time for victory to be pursued Play will start at 10am, with time being made up in the evening for the remainder of the match.