No play possible in the first session on day three between Proteas and Windies

Heavy over night and early morning rain had saturated the outfield and the umpires were set to do another inspection during the scheduled lunch interval. The aim is to start play at 6.30pm SA time.

JOHANNESBURG – No play was possible in the opening session of the third day of the second between West Indies and South Africa in St. Lucia on Sunday.

South Africa, who lead the series 1-0, and have therefore already secured the Sir Vivian Richards Trophy, hold a significant advantage in the second Test. After scoring 298 in their first innings thanks to Quinton de Kock’s 96 and and skipper Dean Elgar’s 77, the Proteas bowled out the West Indies in two sessions on Saturday for 149, giving themselves a 149-run first innings lead.

The wickets were shared among all the bowlers with the front line fast bowlers; Lungi Ngidi (2/27), Kagiso Rabada (2/24) and Anrich Nortje (1/41) once again bullying the West Indies’s top order.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj, took 2/47, while all-rounder Wiaan Mulder wrapped up the tail finishing with 3/1 in four overs.