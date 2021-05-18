No Proteas return for AB de Villiers, Prenelan Subrayen receives maiden call-up for West Indies tour

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Coastal off-spinner, Prenelan Subrayen, will join the Proteas Test squad for the two-match Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean island of St. Lucia next month. The 27-year-old from Durban is joined by his former South Africa under-19s teammate, Lizaad Williams, who has also received his first call-up to the national Test team.

Cricket South Africa announced the 19-strong Test squad that will be led by Dean Elgar in his first outing as captain since his permanent appointment in early March and the Temba Bavuma-led 20-man white ball squad to take on West Indies and Ireland.

ALSO READ: AB de Villiers, other SA T20 ‘granddads’ staking claim for Proteas World Cup squad

Subrayen finished third in the 2020/2021 CSA Franchise 4-Day Cup Leading Bowling Averages table with 19 wickets in four matches at an average of 18.89 and best bowling figures of 6/24 for the Hollywoodbets Dolphins.

The National Selection Panel has put an emphasis on firming up the spin-bowling department in preparation for the slow nature of the wickets of the Caribbean. Subrayen will be accompanied by Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde for the team’s first bilateral tour to the region in 11 years, plus the part-time spin options of the skipper himself as well as Aiden Markram.

ALSO READ: Proteas drop to record 7th on ICC Test rankings

Other uncapped selections include Kyle Verreynne, Keegan Petersen, Sarel Erwee and Marco Jansen.

New additions from South Africa’s inbound limited overs tour against Pakistan, Sisanda Magala and Williams, have been retained in the national side for both limited overs outings against the Windies and the Irish.

Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all, that his retirement will remain final.

ALSO READ: Bring back the Mighty#: Could Hashim Amla be the man to fix the Proteas' batting woes?

CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang says he is pleased with the balance of experience and new players in the team.

“This is a massive outing for the Proteas. We have a fully fit team with an exciting balance of youth and experience. The Selection Panel is confident that it has put together an exciting and excited, young group of cricketers that will be well led by Dean (Elgar) and Temba (Bavuma).

“The Caribbean is well-known for its low and slow wickets and we have ensured that we have chosen the personnel needed for every eventuality on this very important excursion. While there aren’t any (ICC World Test Championship) points to play for, it is still of vital importance for South Africa to produce winning results through a steadily growing and high-performing cricket pipeline, said Mpitsang.

ALSO READ: IOL Sports Show: Temba Bavuma ready to build bridges as Proteas captain

Mpitsang says this is the the tour of Ireland is crucial to their success and preparation in bagging some trophies.

“The historic tour to Ireland is crucial for points towards our qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and preparation for the T20 World Cup later this year. This is the start of our road to these trophies and every tour will see us field our absolute best sides.

“The team has been in a rebuilding phase for a while now but we are satisfied that the return on investment is going to show itself sooner rather than later. We have to trust the process that has been put in place and support our team while they find themselves and their way. These are truly exciting times in South African cricket, with an exciting new leadership group that is determined to return the team back to its winning ways.”

Proteas Test Squad to the West Indies

Dean Elgar (captain, Northerns), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Central Gauteng Lions), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper, Northerns), Sarel Erwee (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), George Linde (Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Lungi Ngidi (Northerns), Aiden Markram (Northerns), Wiaan Mulder (Central Gauteng Lions), Anrich Nortje (Eastern Province), Keegan Peterson (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Kagiso Rabada (Central Gauteng Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Central Gauteng Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns), Lizaad Williams (Northerns), Prenelan Subrayen (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Marco Jansen (Eastern Province).

Proteas T20 Squad to the West Indies

Temba Bavuma (captain, Central Gauteng Lions), Quinton de Kock (Northerns), Bjorn Fortuin (Central Gauteng Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Central Gauteng Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Northerns), George Linde (Western Province), Sisanda Magala (Central Gauteng Lions), Janneman Malan (Boland), Aiden Markram (Northerns), David Miller (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Lungi Ngidi (Northerns), Anrich Nortje (Eastern Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Dwaine Pretorius (North West), Kagiso Rabada (Central Gauteng Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns), Rassie van der Dussen (Central Gauteng Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Lizaad Williams (Northerns).

Proteas squad to Ireland

Temba Bavuma (captain, Central Gauteng Lions), Quinton de Kock (Northerns), Bjorn Fortuin (Central Gauteng Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Central Gauteng Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Northerns), George Linde (Western Province), Sisanda Magala (Central Gauteng Lions), Keshav Maharaj (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Janneman Malan (Boland), Aiden Markram (Northerns), David Miller (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Lungi Ngidi (Northerns), Anrich Nortje (Eastern Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Dwaine Pretorius (North West), Kagiso Rabada (Central Gauteng Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns), Rassie van der Dussen (Central Gauteng Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Lizaad Williams (Northerns).

IOL Sport