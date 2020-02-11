JOHANNESBURG – South Africa have been dealt a blow a month before the start of the Over 50s Cricket World Cup with the forced withdrawal of star batsman Jonty Rhodes.
The 50-year-old veteran of four regular World Cup campaigns (1992, 1996, 1999 and 2003) was set for a fifth with the Over-50s until a clash of commitments forced him to withdraw.
Rhodes was committed to play in a series of exhibition games in India after the World Cup, but the dates were changed which ruled out Rhodes’ participation.
“It is frustrating and regrettable because I was really looking forward to having another crack at winning a World Cup,” Rhodes said.
“I will still be around the squad whenever I can be and will be doing everything I can to support the players and help with preparation but, unfortunately, I won’t be able to play,” Rhodes said.