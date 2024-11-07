No reason for Proteas to be intimidated by mighty India in T20 series, says Farhaan Behardien

Despite their last meeting against India ending in heartbreak in the T20 World Cup final earlier this year, former Proteas player Farhaan Behardien believes there is no reason for South Africa to be intimidated by their opponents in their upcoming T20 International (T20Is) series. In fact, India will be bringing a team in transition following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

With the first match scheduled to take place in Durban on Friday, the Proteas will also field a side missing some big names like Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje. Six of the 15-man Proteas squad are under the age of 25, and that could be cause for some nerves but not according to Behardien who played over 100 limited over internationals for South Africa. No difference "(Playing against India) is no different to playing against any other nation. I don't think we felt that the occasion was any bigger," Behardien told SportsBoom.com in an exclusive interview.

"When you're representing your country, whether you're playing Australia, New Zealand or England, it doesn't matter. I don’t think there was any difference when you're playing against them.” "Yes, the grounds might be full, but a lot of the guys have played in the IPL and in World Cups which means the occasion is no different. It's just another day.” The first two matches will take place at sea level, before the final two games will be played in Centurion and Johannesburg.