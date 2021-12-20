No tickets made available for first Test between Proteas and India in Centurion

Johannesburg — No more than 750 people — all suite holders or sponsors — will be allowed into SuperSport Park for the first Test between South Africa and India next week. There will be no tickets sold to the general public as CSA along with the host union, Northerns, adhere to strict requirements amidst the increase in Covid-19 figures, driven mostly by the Omicron variant.

The Northerns Cricket Union CEO, Dr. Jacques Faul, confirmed that only some of the suites would be open for the Test, and in those cases, just half of the normal number of people who would usually occupy a suite would be allowed to enter. Children under-12 will not be allowed to enter the stadium, nor will alcohol be allowed, and only fully vaccinated individuals can attend. The biggest sponsors will be given priority, said Faul. Cricket SA confirmed on Monday that no tickets would be sold to the public, but that it was exploring the possibility of creating ‘fan zones,’ similar to those seen at the 2010 football World Cup. Those activations would be done in order to allow as many people as possible to watch the series. Matches will be broadcast on SABC 3 and SuperSport.

CSA’s acting CEO, Pholetsi Moseki said the decision not to make tickets available to the general public was not taken lightly. Cricket SA were hoping to have 2000 people inside the venue for the matches, but that has had to be reviewed following the escalation in cases due to the Omicron variant. Already, even without suites opening, just under 1000 people will be inside the venue, including caterers, security, NCU staff and media, including camera operators and technicians.

Last week the Central Gauteng Lions said that no tickets would be on sale either for the second Test that will be played at the Wanderers from January 3. The union said it was awaiting further information before making another announcement. The third Test of the series, will be played at Newlands, starting January 11. @shockerhess