JOHANNESBURG – Sadly the occasion of Anrich Nortje’s first ‘five-for’ was spoilt by the inability of his teammates to support him.
“It's not nice sitting here being so far behind in the game,” the 26 year old said Saturday night.
England lead by 312 runs after two days of play, the Test and the series gone. It was very unfair on Nortje, playing just his sixth Test that having bowled more overs than anyone else - and much quicker too - and then having to face 16 balls as nightwatchman he was made to explain South Africa’s capitulation on Saturday. That was a job for the team’s management - the bowling coach to maybe say why South Africa bowled the way they did to England’s no.10 and 11, or the batting consultant to explain the side’s batting.
Instead there sat Nortje, having taken 5/110 in 24 overs, shrugging his shoulders. “I would love (the team) to be in a dominating position when I got five (wickets), but you can’t pick and choose,” said.
“It is a great feeling, it was nice to get it. I’ve been thinking about it for a long time and it is nice to get some reward and to do it in South Africa.”